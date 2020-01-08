RICHMOND — More than 100 people rallied at the Capitol on Wednesday to ask the Virginia General Assembly to let localities decide whether to move or change Confederate monuments in their communities that are currently protected by state law.
The state contains the most memorials and monuments to the Confederacy, according to a survey by a consortium of research professors from the University of Oklahoma, Duke University and three others .
Legislation to grant local control of the tributes has failed two years in a row. Now that Democrats have majorities in both chambers of the legislature, activists and supporters around the state are cautiously optimistic about their chances this year.
“It’s not a foregone conclusion,” said Jalane Schmidt, a Charlottesville-based activist and University of Virginia professor.
Between speeches by activists from various cities and counties , members of the Monumental Justice coalition, which convened to send a message on the opening day of the 2020 legislative session, cheered “local control!” and said Confederate monuments must be removed to dismantle Lost Cause mythology and white supremacy.
“This is about a historic battle, understanding that every lie we refuse to unravel stops us from confronting all the bigger ones,” said Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, former Minority Leader David Toscano’s successor in the House. “It’s also about very small things, too, those small interactions and the human cost every day.”
The issue, in the lens of Charlottesville activists for years, seized the national spotlight after a catastrophic 2017 white nationalist rally that was organized in opposition to the movement resulted in three deaths and scores of injuries in the college town.
Confederate statues in other states have started to come down. Several Virginia roads and schools that were named for Confederate leaders have also changed, but a Virginia statute has blocked cities and counties from moving monuments that are protected under a more -than -century-old law safeguarding war memorials.
Conservative lawmakers, including some moderate Democrats, have been reluctant to consider a change.
Even with a Democratic majority, there could be some challenges, said Schmidt and Quentin Kidd, director of the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.
In December, the Wason Center reported that 51% of respondents to a poll regarding pending legislative matters disapproved of giving localities the right to decide the fate of Confederate monuments.
With a 3.4% margin of error for the whole survey, 44% of respondents supported the idea.
Kidd said it’s doubtful that a majority of Democrats would outright support removing Confederate monuments, but that the idea of changing the law to give localities that option might have a stronger chance at succeeding.
With a largely partisan and demographic divide over Confederate monuments, Kidd said, such a compromise would make sense for Democrats looking to make progress on the issue.
He said a similar tactic might also be used for other controversial matters before the legislature, such as gun control.
“In this era of Donald Trump where progressive voices have felt more empowered than they ever have, probably, I think we’re going to come out of this session with legislation that’s more moderate if there’s a partisan divide over it,” he said.
Schmidt said she thinks the results of the recent poll should not dissuade lawmakers from giving localities the right to decide.
“This bill doesn’t force any community to take action at all,” she said. “It just allows those communities who wish to act, according to their local community’s process, to do so.”
Schmidt said the movement is rooted in the idea that monuments to the Confederacy “encode” a mythology that the Confederacy fought for a just and noble cause, obfuscating the fact that it was fought primarily over whether slavery should remain legal as the United States expanded westward.
“Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy, should quit mandating that every 21st century Virginia community, everywhere, continue to look like Ol’ Virginny,” she said.
Around the same time a Charlottesville Circuit Court judge last year invalidated the city council’s votes to remove statues of Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, Norfolk officials filed a federal lawsuit against the state arguing that a prohibition against moving an 80-foot Confederate monument in its downtown area unconstitutionally limits the city’s right to free speech.
“It’s gained momentum to the point now that things could change at any moment, except for the fact that there are still threats of legal issues and lawsuits promoted by pro-Confederate groups,” said Norfolk activist Ofelia Wattley. “We’re waiting to hear from the General Assembly to give us the changes that we need legally to move forward with decisions that have already been made.”
Others could follow suit.
On Monday, the Richmond City Council voted 6-2 to request the authority to decide the fate of Confederate statues on Monument Avenue and elsewhere around the city.
Lawyers with the Monument Fund, a group of veterans and Confederate descendants who sued Charlottesville for attempting to remove the two monuments there, are opposed to giving localities control on the matter.
“The law is specifically designed to protect war memorials from the shifting tides of public opinion,” said Charles “Buddy” Weber, a spokesman for the group. “Our veterans, regardless of anyone’s personal opinion about the war in which they fought, deserve the modicum of protection.”
Kidd said if the measure fails to pass this year, the effort could face headwinds in 2021, an election year. Some Democrats could become more cautious as they work to retain the governor’s mansion and their legislative majority.
