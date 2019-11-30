RICHMOND — Richmond’s biggest player was on the bench in street clothes. Its smallest players filled in admirably.
Jacob Gilyard scored 13 of his 22 points during a 23-2 second-half run and Richmond beat Boston College 64-44 on Saturday.
Blake Francis added 18 points for the Spiders (6-1), who improved to 5-0 at home for the first time since 2014.
The Spiders were without Grant Golden, their No. 4 scorer and top rebounder, and won despite getting just 2 points from scoring leader Nick Sherod, who missed eight of nine shots from the field.
“For us to win any game without Grant Golden is significant and impressive,” Spiders coach Chris Mooney said of the 6-foot-10 junior, who averages 12 points and 8.5 rebounds but was held out to allow a left ankle injury to heal. “Really significant. Really impressive.”
The game was tied at 30 before Tyler Burton’s dunk sparked the Spiders run. Gilyard added a basket and two 3-pointers, prompting a Boston College timeout. CJ Felder ended the Spiders run with a basket, but only temporarily as Richmond scored the next 13 points over a span of nearly seven minutes.
“We didn’t have a lot of energy in the first half. We came out kind of lackadaisical,” Gilyard said. But, he added, “we were able to get stops at the beginning of the second half and get out and run and I think that is when we are at our best.”
Jay Heath scored 14 to lead the Eagles (4-4). They had scoring droughts of 6:22 and 4:03 in the first half, but still led 26-25 at the break. In the second half, they had a scoreless stretches of 4 ½ minutes and 6:52 with a lone basket from CJ Felder in the middle. BC finished 16 of 55 from the field, just 29.1%.
Gilyard, just 5-foot-9, also added eight rebounds, six assists and five of the Spiders’ 11 steals. Richmond forced 18 turnovers and turned them into 21 points.
No. 17 Tennessee 72, No. 20 VCU 69
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Tennessee coach Rick Barnes saved a timeout in the waning seconds against VCU, allowing the Volunteers to get to the frontcourt and inbound the ball with 1.7 seconds remaining in a tie game. And he knew he had a player he could count on in that situation.
Lamonte Turner hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer from the right corner, giving Tennesee (6-1) a victory over VCU (6-2) in the Emerald Coast Classic third-place game on Saturday.
VCU’s De’Riante Jenkins hit a 3-pointer with 5 seconds left to tie the game at 69-all. After the timeout, the Vols’ point guard took a pass from James Joshua-Jordan and got the shot off as the clock ran out.
“I leaned back so I could see the rim,” Turner said. “I knew it was good the second it left my hand.”
No. 25 Xaxier 87, Lipscomb 62
CINCINNATI — Tyrique Jones had his fourth double-double of the season, Paul Scruggs scored 15 points, and Xavier recovered from its first loss by beating Lipscomb.
The Musketeers (7-1) were coming off 70-65 loss to Florida in the championship game of the Charleston Classic. Lipscomb (2-5) was led by freshman point guard KJ Johnson, who had a season-high 25 points.
State men
JMU 99, ECU 89
HARRISONBURG — Darius Banks had 22 points as James Madison topped East Carolina.
Michael Christmas had 18 points for James Madison (5-3). Dwight Wilson and Matt Lewis added 16 points apiece for the Dukes who have won three of their last four games.
Wilson also grabbed 15 rebounds and Lewis dished out 10 assists.
Logan Curtis had 18 points for the Pirates (2-6). Jayden Gardner and Tyrie Jackson added 16 points each.
James Madison takes on Radford on the road on Wednesday.
East Carolina matches up against Coppin State at home on Tuesday.
Late Friday
No. 10 Ohio State 90, Morgan State 57
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Andre Wesson scored 19 and made all four of his 3-point attempts and all seven of his free throws to lead the Buckeyes (7-0). He had scored just 21 points the entire season after missing two games due to a fractured eye socket.
Morgan State (3-6) lost its fourth straight.
Creighton 83, No. 12 Texas Tech 76, OT
LAS VEGAS — Marcus Zegarowski scored a career-high 32 points on 12-for-18 shooting for Creighton (5-2) in the consolation game of the Las Vegas Invitational.
The Red Raiders (5-2) trailed 74-66 with 2:45 left in regulation, but forced overtime with an 8-0 run.
No. 13 Seton Hall 84, Iowa State 76
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Myles Powell scored 19 of his 24 points after halftime to help Seton Hall (6-2) beat Iowa State (4-3) in the fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
No. 14 Arizona 92, Penn 82
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Nico Mannion scored 24 points and Arizona advanced to the championship game of the Wooden Legacy with a win over Penn.
The Wildcats (8-0) shot 58.6% from the floor but Penn (4-3) rallied in the second half by making 10 of their 13 3-pointers over the final 20 minutes.
Saint Mary’s 81, No. 15 Utah State 73
MORAGA, Calif. — Jordan Ford scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half to lead Saint Mary’s (7-1) to a victory over Utah State (7-1).
The Gaels got their first home win over a ranked team in nearly eight years.
Florida State 60, No. 17 Tennessee 57
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Devin Vassell scored 13 points and made a key steal and pair of free throws in the final minute as Florida State upended Tennessee in the Emerald Coast Classic.
Florida State (6-1) started hot, sprinting to a 14-2 lead. The Seminoles never trailed, although the Volunteers (5-1) twice closed the gap to three points in the final 3 minutes.
Purdue 59, No. 20 VCU 56
NICEVILLE, Florida — Eric Hunter Jr. and Jahaad Proctor each scored 12 points, including crucial free throws in the final two minutes, as Purdue upset VCU in the Emerald Coast Classic.
The win put Purdue (4-2) in the championship game Saturday against Florida State and handed VCU (6-1) its first loss.
No. 24 Florida 73, Marshall 67
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Ques Glover scored 14 points, Keyontae Johnson added 13 and Florida rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to beat Marshall.
Florida (6-2) had a 13-point lead with a little more than 2 minutes to play, but Marshall (2-4) hit a 3-pointer, scored off a turnover and converted a three-point play to help make it a two-point game, 69-67.
— From wire reports
