Scores, schedule n Top 25 men

MONDAY

No. 1 Baylor vs. Oklahoma, late

No. 14 West Virginia 97, Texas 59

TUESDAY

No. 3 Kansas vs. Kansas State, 7 p.m.

No. 4 San Diego State vs. Wyoming, 11 p.m.

No. 8 Duke vs. Miami, 9 p.m.

No. 9 Villanova vs. No. 13 Butler, 7 p.m.

No. 15 Kentucky vs. Georgia, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Maryland at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

No. 18 Texas Tech at TCU, 8 p.m.

No. 21 Illinois at Purdue, 7 p.m.

wednesDAY

No. 6 Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Seton Hall vs. Providence, 8:30 p.m.

No. 16 Auburn vs. South Carolina, 7 p.m.

No. 19 Iowa vs. No. 24 Rutgers, 9:07 p.m.

No. 20 Memphis at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Load comments