ATLANTA — Jacob Godek kicked a 37-yard field goal in overtime, quarterback Brandon Rainey ran for one touchdown and passed for another, and FCS The Citadel stunned Georgia Tech with a 27-24 upset victory on Saturday.
Georgia Tech’s defense allowed 320 yards rushing against the triple-option, a scheme it faced in practice the last 11 years under former coach Paul Johnson.
The Bulldogs (1-2) never trailed despite having lost at home to Towson and on the road to Elon. Beating the Jackets (1-2) gave The Citadel its first win over an FBS opponent since 2015 against South Carolina.
Momentum turned in the third quarter when Rainey broke a 14-all tie with a 22-yard TD run.
Rainey limped off the field early in the fourth and was replaced by Evan Schickel before Godek split the uprights to make it 24-21 with 1:51 to go. Brenton King sent the game to overtime with a 34-yard field goal at the end of regulation, but he missed wide left from 46 yards to end the first possession of the extra period.
SATURDAY
No. 13 Penn State 17, Pittsburgh 10
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. —
Some curious decision-making helped the Nittany Lions escape with a win in the 100th meeting between Penn State and Pittsburgh.
Pitt (1-2) opted to kick a field goal on fourth-and-goal at the Penn State 1 trailing by a touchdown with less than four minutes to go. Alex Kessman’s 19-yard attempt clanked off the upright and the PSU defense later turned away Pitt’s last-ditch possession to seal Penn State’s third straight in the series since it was renewed in 2016.
Journey Brown ran for 109 yards and a TD for Penn State (3-0), and Noah Cain’s 13-yard sprint to the end zone in the third quarter gave Penn State the lead for good. Sean Clifford completed 14 of 30 passes for 222 yards .
Pitt’s Kenny Pickett threw for a career-high 372 yards
.
Louisville 38, Western Kentucky 21
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — No starting quarterback, no problem for the Cardinals .
Louisville announced prior to kickoff that starting quarterback Jawon Pass would miss the game due to a foot injury. Redshirt sophomore QB Malik Cunningham directed four first-half scoring drives before leaving in the third quarter after a hit to the head. True freshman Evan Conley finished up and threw a 62-yard TD pass on his second throw of the game as the Cardinals (2-1) dominated the Hilltoppers (1-2).
Cunningham, who could have gone back into the game according to coach Steve Satterfield, completed 7 of 10 passes in the first half for 114 yards and two TDs as Louisville built a 31-7 halftime lead.
Miami 63, Bethune-Cookman 0
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — When former walk-on Jimmy Murphy scored his first career TD on a 4-yard run in the closing minutes for Miami, the senior was tackled by a teammate, rose and performed a running handspring, climbed onto the bench, waved some team bling and pounded his chest.
He also drew a 15-yard penalty .
After starting the season with two losses for the first time since 1978, the Hurricanes had reason to celebrate, giving rookie coach Manny Diaz his first win by blanking Bethune-Cookman.
Williams threw for 254 yards and three scores. DeeJay Dallas ran for 108 yards and three touchdowns.
Duke 41, MTSU 18
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Quentin Harris threw for 237 yards and four TDs and also ran for 107 yards as the Blue Devils (2-1) scored 34 straight points in beating Middle Tennessee (1-2).
Duke recovered an onside kick after scoring a TD on its first drive, then Harris hit a 27-yard pass on fourth-and-3 as the Blue Devils scored on four of their first five drives.
LATE FRIDAY
Kansas 48, BC 24
BOSTON —
Carter Stanley threw for three TDs, Khalil Herbert rushed for 187 yards and Kansas stunned Boston College for its first road win over a Power Five team in nearly 11 years.
The Jayhawks (2-1) won their first road game against a power conference foe since a 2008 win at Iowa State , a span of 48 straight losses. Pooka Williams ran for 121 yards with a TD for Kansas.
NOTE
ACC: Replay should’ve given 1 second to UNC
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference said Saturday the replay official erred on the final play of North Carolina’s 24-18 loss to Wake Forest on Friday by failing to initiate a review that would have put one second back on the clock.
Officials would’ve then spotted the ball at the Wake 43-yard line and restarted the clock on their signal.
