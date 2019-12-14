Scores, schedule n Top 25 men

SATURDAY

No. 1 Louisville 99, Eastern Kentucky 67

No. 2 Kansas 98, UMKC 57

No. 6 Gonzaga at No. 15 Arizona, late

No. 8 Kentucky 67, Georgia Tech 53

No. 10 Oregon 71, No. 5 Michigan 70, OT

No. 12 Auburn 67, Saint Louis 61

No. 13 Memphis 51, No. 19 Tennessee 47

No. 14 Dayton 78, Drake 47

No. 16 Michigan State 72, Oakland 49

No. 18 Butler 66, Southern 41

No. 20 Villanova 78, Delaware 70

Rutgers 68, No. 22 Seton Hall 48

Wake Forest 80, No. 23 Xavier 78

SUNDAY

No. 3 Ohio State at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

No. 17 North Carolina vs. Wofford, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

No. 3 Ohio State vs. SE Missouri St., 7 p.m.

No. 14 Dayton vs. North Texas, 7 p.m.

No. 21 Florida State vs. North Florida, 8:30 p.m.

