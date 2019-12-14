Scores, schedule n Top 25 men
SATURDAY
No. 1 Louisville 99, Eastern Kentucky 67
No. 2 Kansas 98, UMKC 57
No. 6 Gonzaga at No. 15 Arizona, late
No. 8 Kentucky 67, Georgia Tech 53
No. 10 Oregon 71, No. 5 Michigan 70, OT
No. 12 Auburn 67, Saint Louis 61
No. 13 Memphis 51, No. 19 Tennessee 47
No. 14 Dayton 78, Drake 47
No. 16 Michigan State 72, Oakland 49
No. 18 Butler 66, Southern 41
No. 20 Villanova 78, Delaware 70
Rutgers 68, No. 22 Seton Hall 48
Wake Forest 80, No. 23 Xavier 78
SUNDAY
No. 3 Ohio State at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
No. 17 North Carolina vs. Wofford, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
No. 3 Ohio State vs. SE Missouri St., 7 p.m.
No. 14 Dayton vs. North Texas, 7 p.m.
No. 21 Florida State vs. North Florida, 8:30 p.m.
