BLACKSBURG — Elizabeth Kitley’s 27 points led Virginia Tech’s five players in double figures in a 105-41 lopsided opening-night women’s basketball win over St. Francis (Pa.) at Cassell Coliseum on Tuesday.
Kitley made 13 of 15 shots from the floor en route to her big night for Virginia Tech (1-0). Aisha Sheppard added 16 points, Dara Mabrey chimed in with 15, Alex Obouh Fegue tallied 14 points and Trinity Baptiste notched 10 for the Hokies.
Jenna Mastellone led the way for Saint Francis (0-1) with eight points.
Virginia 84, Bucknell 60
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Jocelyn Willoughby poured in 31 points, including going 3 for 3 from behind the arc and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line. She also pulled down 11 rebounds as the Cavs opened their season topping the Bisons.
UVa also got 14 points from Lisa Jablonowski and 11 from Amandine Toi.
The Hoos shot 54.9% from the floor while holding Bucknell to 39.6% and held a 38-19 rebounding advantage.
Virginia will head across country to take on Southern Cal on Saturday.
Local men
East Carolina 80, VMI 68
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Jayden Gardner scored 28 points as East Carolina topped VMI in both teams’ season opener.
VMI led 45-44 when Kamdyn Curfman hit a 3-pointer with 16:22 remaining but Gardner scored the next seven points for East Carolina and the Pirates led the rest of the way.
Tristen Newton added 20 points for the Pirates and Brandon Suggs scored 12.
Greg Parham scored a career-high 23 points for the Keydets. Jake Stephens added 10 points.
VMI plays Marist at home on Friday.
ACC men
No. 4 Duke 68, No. 3 Kansas 66
NEW YORK — Tre Jones scored 15 points and Cassius Stanley added 11 of his 13 points in the second half to help Duke beat Kansas in the opener of the Champions Classic on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.
While Duke doesn’t have the star-studded freshmen class of last season of Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett, coach Mike Krzyzewski may have a more balanced team, capable of making plays down the stretch when needed.
Trailing 61-59 with 2:29 left, Stanley drove to the basket and made the layup and was fouled. The freshman guard converted the free throw to give the Blue Devils a one-point lead
.
No. 5 Louisville 87, Miami 74
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Jordan Nwora’s 23-point performance included four 3-pointers and a throwdown dunk in Louisville’s win.
The Cardinals are touted as a potential Final Four team, and they lived up to the hype with a rout on the road against an ACC opponent.
Nwora, the preseason ACC player of the year, shot 8 for 16 and had 12 rebounds.
McMahon and Dwayne Sutton had 16 points apiece for the Cardinals, who shot 54%.
Chris Lykes had 18 points and DJ Vasiljevic scored 16 for the Hurricanes.
Georgia Tech 82, N.C. State 81, OT
RALEIGH, N.C. — James Banks III hit two free throws with 2.1 seconds left in overtime to help Georgia Tech beat North Carolina State.
Banks finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds, the last two coming when he calmly knocked down winning shots at the line with the rowdy home crowd roaring in a futile attempt to distract him.
The shorthanded Wolfpack had one last chance, but Braxton Beverly’s long heave from near midcourt hit only the backboard — with Georgia Tech’s Jose Alvarado immediately emphatically pumping his fist while several of his teammates began celebrating near midcourt.
C.J. Bryce scored 24 points for the Wolfpack, who didn’t have top player Markell Johnson due to an ankle injury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.