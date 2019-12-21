LAS VEGAS —
Armando Bacot had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Anthony Harris added 14 points and North Carolina ended a rare four-game losing streak by beating UCLA 74-64 in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday.
The Tar Heels (7-5) led by 13 at halftime, went more than five minutes without a field goal to start the second half and pulled away late to end their first four-game losing streak in nine years.
The Bruins (7-5) overcame a turnover-filled first half with a big run to pull within one early in the second half, but never recovered fully from the early hole.
UCLA shot 4 of 21 from the 3-point arc and had 23 turnovers that led to 24 points for North Carolina.
SATURDAY
Indiana 62, N. Dame 60
INDIANAPOLIS —
Freshman Armaan Franklin knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer with 15.7 seconds left, helping the Hoosiers (11-1) stave off Notre Dame’s frenetic rally for a win in the Crossroads Classic.
Franklin scored a season-high 17 points, going 4 of 5 from beyond the arc .
Notre Dame (8-4) still had two chances to win it.
But John Mooney, who scored 15 points, missed a short jumper in the paint and Rex Pflueger’s half-court heave at the buzzer hit nothing but air.
The errant shots sealed Notre Dame’s fate after the Irish charged back from a 17-point deficit to take a 59-54 lead with 3:42 to go.
No. 19 Florida State 66, South Florida 60
SUNRISE, Fla. —
The Seminoles used smothering defense to overcome a 10-point deficit in the final seven minutes and beat South Florida in the Orange Bowl Classic.
The Seminoles (10-2) shot only 40% but matched a season high by forcing 24 turnovers, including seven as they outscored the Bulls 19-3 down the stretch.
RaiQuan Gray had 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Florida State. Game MVP Anthony Polite, Trent Forrest and M.J. Walker also scored 11 points apiece.
Michael Durr had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Bulls (6-6), but they shot just 3 for 15 from 3-point range.
Wake Forest 76, N.C. A&T 64
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. —
Chaundee Brown scored 25 points including a key baseline jumper down the stretch as Wake Forest needed a 10-0 game-ending run to pull away in a win over underdog North Carolina A&T.
Brown’s shot from the left side with 2:22 left answered a 3-pointer from A&T freshman Fred Cleveland and gave the Demon Deacons (7-5) a 68-64 lead. The Aggies (3-9) have never beaten an ACC opponent.
Wake Forest didn’t own a double-digit lead until the final seconds.
Cleveland, who scored 15 points off the bench, had tied the game at 61 on a jumper with 6:22 remaining.
Miami 91, Coppin St. 60
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami junior guard Kameron McGusty scored 22 of his career-high 28 points in the second half to lead the Hurricanes (8-3) to a wire-to-wire win over Coppin State (4-9).
Miami has won four consecutive games against nonconference foes, and next begins a 19-game run in the tough ACC.
DJ Vasiljevic, who entered with the highest 3-point field-goal percentage in the ACC, only converted 3 of 11, but finished with 21 points for Miami.
Boston College 64, California 60
SAN FRANCISCO — Jairus Hamilton scored 18 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:35 left, and Boston College (8-5) held off California in the Al Attles Classic for its fourth straight win.
Matt Bradley scored 21 points for California (6-6).
Boston College trailed 50-39 with 10 minutes remaining but went on a 17-2 run to take control in the Eagles’ first game against a Pac-12 team since 2014.
California rallied to tie the game at 58 on a basket by Bradley before Hamilton’s shot just beyond the arc put Boston College ahead for good.
Syracuse 82, North Florida 70
SYRACUSE, NY — Elijah Hughes scored 18 points to lead a quintet of Syracuse players in double figures, and the Orange (7-5) took control with an 11-0 spurt in the second half to defeat North Florida.
The Ospreys (7-7), who led the country with 162 made 3-pointers entering Saturday, hit 17 of 46 from beyond the arc.
J.T. Escobar led North Florida with 19 points, 16 coming in the first half.
LATE FRIDAY
Clemson 68, Jacksonville 39
CLEMSON, S.C. — Aamir Simms scored 18 points as the Tigers (6-5) ended a four-game losing steak with a win over Jacksonville (7-7).
Curran Scott, a graduate transfer from Tulsa, added a season-high 15 points for Clemson. Junior point guard Clyde Trapp had four points in 12 minutes for the Tigers in his return from an ACL injury six months ago.
