CANADA
Nova Scotia shootings death toll rises
TORONTO — Canadian police said Tuesday they believe there are 22 victims after a gunman went on a rampage in rural communities across Nova Scotia over the weekend.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they have recovered remains from some of the locations of the fires apparently set by Gabriel Wortman, the 51-year-old armed suspect.
Earlier, authorities had said at least 18 people were killed in the 12-hour attack. The gunman also died.
Police have warned the death toll will almost certainly rise as investigators comb through homes destroyed by fire.
NORTH KOREA
Health rumors swirl around leader
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean officials reported no unusual activity in North Korea on Tuesday following unconfirmed media reports that leader Kim Jong Un was in fragile health after surgery.
But the possibly of high-level instability raised troubling questions about the future of a nuclear-armed state that has been steadily building an arsenal meant to threaten the U.S. mainland amid stalled talks between Kim and President Trump.
Kim, who is in his mid-30s, missed the celebration of the birthday of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15, the country’s most important holiday.
A U.S. official said the White House was aware before the reports appeared late Monday that Kim’s health might be precarious. The official said the U.S. had information that Kim may have undergone surgery and that complications may have rendered him “incapacitated or worse.” But, the official stressed that the U.S. had nothing to confirm the surgery had taken place or that any complications had occurred.
U.S. WEATHER
Sunday tornado had violent punch
The National Weather Service has confirmed that Sunday night’s deadly tornado in Mississippi was a violent EF4 twister, with maximum winds of 170 mph.
Remarkably, this was the third mile-wide killer EF4 tornado to strike within a 13-mile radius of some Mississippi dwellings in just one week, battering an area that can’t seem to catch a break from repeated episodes of destructive storms. Meanwhile, more severe weather could be on the way late this week.
They found that Sunday’s tornado swelled to a staggering width of 1.25 miles. Wide tornadoes such as this one are relatively rare, but even more unusual is the fact that only days earlier, nearby regions were razed by a 2.25-mile-wide EF4 on April 12.
That tornado turned out to be not only Mississippi’s largest tornado on record, but the nation’s third-largest twister.
COVID-19
Regulators approve home testing kits
WASHINGTON — U.S. health regulators on Tuesday approved the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states.
The test from LabCorp will initially be available only to health care workers and first responders under a doctor’s orders. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing at LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S.
The company said it will make the test available in the coming weeks. Each kit will cost $119. The kits will not be available in four states with laws prohibiting testing with at-home kits.
