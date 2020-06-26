Michael Brown took to Franklin County General District Court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing on charges of killing his mother’s boyfriend, Rodney Brown. Go inside the courtroom at roanoke.com/gallery.
Most Popular
-
Real estate agent hospitalized after attack during open house
-
Virginia prepares for next phase of reopening, as Myrtle Beach travelers bring COVID-19 back to Roanoke region
-
Got these brands in your closet? You've hit a resale goldmine
-
Roanoke County Public Schools unveils plan for daily, staggered in-person classes based on grade level
-
Roanoke Circuit Court Judge Weckstein, "an active, scholarly legal mind," dies at 71
Contests & Events
This month we're giving you the chance to win a $100 VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next …
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.