In an effort to help protect the community from the coronavirus pandemic, Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, has partnered with Roanoke community members and the Roanoke Housing Authority to distribute masks. Check out our photos at roanoke.com/gallery.
Most Popular
-
7 die as COVID-19 outbreak hits Roanoke nursing home
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
-
Bracing for changes in 2020-21 school year, Roanoke County School Board reviews back to school plan, revised budget
-
Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 1,055; department now counting tests, not people
-
Northam: Restrictions could be eased next week
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.