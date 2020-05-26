Drive-in high school graduations across Roanoke County

High school graduates across Roanoke County, one of Southwest Virginia’s largest school districts, can’t walk across a stage or throw their caps in the air. But they still received their diplomas as part of drive-in graduations, complete with loudspeakers playing “Pomp and Circumstance” and faculty members cheering them on. Check out our photos from the commencement at roanoke.com/gallery.

Arts and extras

Reporter Mike Allen keeps up with the region’s arts in his blog. He can be found on Twitter, too, @ArtsnExtras. roanoke.com/entertainment/arts

From Roanoke to Richmond

Keep up with the latest happenings of the Virginia General Assembly.

roanoke.com/news/politics/

Load comments