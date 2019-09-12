Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHEASTERN ROANOKE COUNTIES... UNTIL 545 PM EDT. AT 452 PM EDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR BURNT CHIMNEY, MOVING SOUTH AT 10 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROCKY MOUNT... BOONES MILL... PENHOOK... BURNT CHIMNEY... AND WESTERN SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.