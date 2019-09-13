Virginia Tech’s men’s basketball team will begin the 2019-20 season on Nov. 5 at Clemson in a game that will be shown on ESPNU. A story in Friday’s sports section listed the wrong network.

Former West End United Methodist Church employee Amy Mauck Krohmer, 43, pleaded no contest to an embezzlement charge on Tuesday. Go inside the courtroom at roanoke.com/gallery.

