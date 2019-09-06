Weather Alert

...A NARROW LINE OF SHOWERS EXPECTED TO DISSIPATE BY 1015 PM EDT AS IT MOVES SOUTHEAST INTO PORTIONS OF THE ROANOKE THE ROANOKE AND NEW RIVER VALLEY... UNTIL 1015 PM EDT. AT 948 PM EDT, RADAR INDICATED A BROKEN AND WEAKENING LINE OF SHOWERS EXTENDING FROM NEAR ORISKANY...TO NEAR CRAIG SPRINGS...TO NEAR WILLOWTON. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 45 MPH. A BRIEF GUST OF WIND TO AROUND 35 MPH AND A BRIEF PERIOD OF LIGHT RAIN IS POSSIBLE AS THE SHOWERS CONTINUE SOUTHEAST INTO THE AREA...LIKELY DISSIPATING BY 1015 PM EDT. LOCATIONS IMPACTED COULD INCLUDE... ROANOKE... BLACKSBURG... SALEM... CHRISTIANSBURG... AND RADFORD. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VIRGINIA TECH, THE SALEM FAIRGROUNDS, AND ROANOKE REGIONAL AIRPORT.