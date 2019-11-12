Virginia Tech football handily defeated No. 22 Wake Forest on Saturday, with the defense forcing two crucial turnovers on Bud Foster Day. Check out our photos at roanoke.com/gallery.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
An inmate claimed his life sentence ended when he 'died' and was revived. An Iowa court disagrees.
-
A troubled Virginia teen hoped to start over at college. Instead he died in a jail cell.
-
Roanoke woman dies of injuries from I-77 wreck in North Carolina
-
Virginia Tech football: On Bud Foster Day, Hokies' defense shuts down Wake Forest
-
Roanoke County, Vinton partner to help move Vinyard Station project forward
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.