As above-average temperatures bring an early warmth to the Roanoke Valley, spring blooms are emerging with fresh color and concerns over the possible damage to flowering buds from late frosts. Spring comes early at roanoke.com/gallery.
Most Popular
-
Virginia Tech, Radford University move classes online amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Coronavirus-related closings, cancellations and postponements
-
Second case of COVID-19 ID'd in Virginia
-
Roanoke County police respond to self-inflicted gunshot at Tanglewood
-
Transgender students using preferred bathroom in schools upsets some Radford residents
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.