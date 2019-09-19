A charge of attempting to elude police against Susana Carrillo was dropped Wednesday in Montgomery County General District Court. An article published Thursday incorrectly reported the disposition of that charge. Also, the article incorrectly reported the terms of Carrillo’s probation, which is contingent only on confirmation that she completes a driver improvement class. In addition, the article should have reported that no trace of alcohol or drugs was detected in her blood test.
St. Francis Service Dogs, a private charity that trains and gives dogs for free to those in need, is sponsoring a free viewing of the 2018 documentary “Pick of the Litter,” at the Grandin Theatre on Tuesday. See their work at roanoke.com/gallery.
