main
Breaking
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED, ESPECIALLY AT THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM EST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&
Most Popular
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.