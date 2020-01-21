The back spire of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church is temporarily removed on Tuesday as a part of Phase Two in the ongoing restoration project at the Roanoke landmark. St. Andrew’s was originally completed in 1899. The spire will have all new slate and copper elements, and the restoration is planned to take about 30 days. Four years ago the steeples were temporarily removed for restoration. The rig used to remove the spire was custom designed for the project. Phase Three of the parish restoration is scheduled to begin in April.