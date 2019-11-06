hr firestation demolition 110619 p02

Demolition of Fire Station No. 7 on Roanoke’s Memorial Avenue near the Grandin business district was underway Wednesday. Parts of it will be used in the new fire and rescue structure to be constructed onsite, including the old exterior arch and roofing trusses. Bricks will also be given away. To see more photos, visit roanoke.com.

 HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times

