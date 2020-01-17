...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF
UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN
INCH OR LESS.
* WHERE...SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, AS WELL AS THE MOUNTAINS AND
FOOTHILLS OF NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA.
* WHEN...FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...EXPECT SLIPPERY AND POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
CONDITIONS BEGINNING EARLY SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY
EVENING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW...SLEET...OR
FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR
SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES...AND USE CAUTION WHILE
DRIVING.
&&
