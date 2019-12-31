Above: Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster (left) meets with Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops after Tuesday’s Virginia Tech and University of Kentucky Belk Bowl game in Charlotte. Foster coached his last game for Virginia Tech. Foster is retiring after 33 seasons with the Hokies as defensive coordinator.
