A winter landscape unfolds from the Mountain Lake Lodge boathouse in Giles County on Tuesday. General Manager Heidi Stone said the sudden weather change was like going from autumn to winter in one day.
A visitor explores the winter landscape of Mountain Lake Lodge in Giles County on Tuesday. The property, with an elevation of over 4,000 feet, is one of the highest locations in the New River Valley.
Photos by MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times
Hoarfrost envelopes a dangling spider web. An estimated half inch of snow dusted the grounds and vegetation at Mountain Lake Lodge in Giles County as result of an Arctic cold front Tuesday.
Matt Gentry | The Roanoke Times
Tracks made by a dark-eyed Junco are visible after an estimated 1/2 inch of snow dusted the grounds and vegetation at Mountain Lake Lodge in Giles County Tuesday..
Matt Gentry | The Roanoke Times
