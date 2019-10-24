APTOPIX California Wildfires

Embers fly across a roadway as the Kincade Fire burns through the Jimtown community of Sonoma County, Calif., on Thursday. Fanned by high winds, low humidity and hot weather, the fires continued to spread across the state while public utilities cut power to an estimated half-million customers as a precaution. See story, Nation & World 1.

 Associated Press

