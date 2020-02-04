McFarling’s musings

Come for the Hokies and ‘Hoos talk, stay for his gambling tips and Mexican food recommendations. Follow sports columnist Aaron McFarling on Twitter, @AaronMcFarling

Be the first to know

Download the roanoke.com app to get breaking news alerts pushed straight to your smartphone. It’s available now for iPhone and Android.

From Roanoke to Richmond

Keep up with the latest happenings of the Virginia General Assembly.

roanoke.com/news/politics/

Load comments