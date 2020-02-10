40 seasons of Roanoke Ballet Theatre
Roanoke Ballet Theatre is in the midst of its 40th anniversary performance season, and executive and artistic director Sandra Meythaler is the main reason it gets to celebrate that milestone. Check out our images of Meythaler and her group at roanoke.com/gallery.
MedBeat
Keep up with the latest medical news by following reporter Luanne Rife on Twitter, @LuanneRife
Attention, subscribers
If you’re a seven-day subscriber to the print edition of The Roanoke Times, you’re also entitled to access to the e-edition online. Go to roanoke.com to activate your online account.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.