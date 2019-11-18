Weather Alert

...FOGGY TRAVEL THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT... FOG WILL BE DENSE AT TIMES ACROSS THE MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS OF VIRGINIA INTO NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. EXPECT VISIBILITIES TO FLUCTUATE FROM LESS THAN A QUARTER MILE, TO OVER 3 MILES AT TIME. THIS WILL MAKE FOR DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS. TAKE YOUR TIME AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS. THE FOG WILL LIKELY LINGER INTO THE MORNING COMMUTE, ESPECIALLY ALONG HIGHER RIDGES.