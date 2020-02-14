Virginia Tech edges Georgia Tech in overtime

The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team defeated Georgia Tech in a 64-61 OT thriller in Blacksburg on Thursday. Go inside the drama at roanoke.com/gallery.

