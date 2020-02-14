Virginia Tech edges Georgia Tech in overtime
The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team defeated Georgia Tech in a 64-61 OT thriller in Blacksburg on Thursday. Go inside the drama at roanoke.com/gallery.
Daily news email
Wake up to the latest headlines in your inbox. Sign up for the morning news email at roanoke.com/emails.
More weather coverage
Follow Kevin Myatt on Instagram for daily weather posts.
@kevinmyattwx
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.