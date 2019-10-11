Daily news email
Wake up to the latest headlines in your inbox. Sign up for the morning news email at roanoke.com/emails.
From Roanoke to Richmond
Keep up with the latest happenings of the Virginia General Assembly. roanoke.com/news/politics/
Whether there’s weather
Rain or shine, weather columnist Kevin Myatt will keep you updated on his weather blog. roanoke.com/weather
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.