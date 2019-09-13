State investigates dripping chemicals at Rockbridge County sawmill

Virginia environmental regulators and the owner of a Rockbridge County sawmill are negotiating a solution to prevent chemicals used to impede mold and pests from dripping off lumber and potentially reaching a nearby creek. See the dust at roanoke.com/gallery.

