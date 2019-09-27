World War II veteran Luciano “Louis” Graziano, 96, of Thomson, Ga., visits the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford for the first time on Tuesday. Graziano is believed to be the last survivor of about 100 people in a room to witness Germany’s unconditional surrender in 1945, ending World War II in Europe. He was part of the third wave of troops landing on Omaha Beach on D-Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.