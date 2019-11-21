Virginia Tech’s Curtis Williams, left, Cam Phillips, second from left, and Brenden Motley watch as coach Justin Fuente, right, raises the trophy following the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone) 12/30/2016: The Hokies’ Andrew Motuapuaka (right) tries to chase down the Razorbacks’ Cheyenne O’Grady during the first half at the Belk Bowl Thursday afternoon. Photos by Bob Leverone / Associated Press The Hokies’ Andrew Motuapuaka (right) tries to chase down the Razorbacks’ Cheyenne O’Grady during the first half at the Belk Bowl Thursday afternoon. Photos by Bob Leverone / Associated Press Virginia Tech associate head coach and defensive coordinator Bud Foster celebrates with his team after they defeated Arkansas in the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone) Bob Leverone / Associated Press Virginia Tech associate head coach and defensive coordinator Bud Foster celebrates with his team after they defeated Arkansas in the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone) Bob Leverone / Associated Press Virginia Tech’s Henri Murphy (12) bursts up the sideline during a first-half kickoff return against Arkansas Thursday. David T. Foster III / Charlotte Observer Virginia Tech’s Henri Murphy (12) bursts up the sideline during a first-half kickoff return against Arkansas Thursday. David T. Foster III / Charlotte Observer Curtis Williams (left), Brenden Motley watch Justin Fuente raises his first bowl trophy as a Hokies coach. Curtis Williams (left), Brenden Motley watch Justin Fuente raises his first bowl trophy as a Hokies coach.
