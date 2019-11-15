washington
Trump files finances appeal with SCOTUS
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump wants the Supreme Court to keep House Democrats from getting his financial records at least until the justices resolve a broader fight over efforts to subpoena a sitting president’s records.
Trump filed an emergency appeal with the court Friday in a case from Washington, D.C., over a subpoena from a House committee for financial records held by Trump’s accountants. The request comes a day after he urged the high court to rule that a president cannot be prosecuted or even investigated for crimes while in office.
ELECTION
Warren says medicare plan will take 3 years
WASHINGTON — Elizabeth Warren announced Friday that she would expand public health insurance during her first 100 days in office, but wouldn’t push for passage of a “Medicare for All” program until the third year of her presidency, a timeline that acknowledges how tough it will be to shift to a system of government-run health care.
The Massachusetts Democratic senator released a health care transition plan that first vows to build on existing programs, including the Obama administration’s Affordable Care Act. Warren says she’ll then work with Congress to pass pieces of a universal coverage proposal more gradually, with it being ready “no later than” her third year in office.
HEalth
U.S. approves new sickle cell drug
U.S. regulators on Friday approved a new medicine that can help reduce extremely painful sickle cell disease flare-ups.
The Food and Drug Administration approved Novartis AG’s Adakveo for patients 16 and older. The monthly infusion, which halves occurrences of sickle cell pain episodes, will carry a list price of roughly $85,000 to $113,000 per year, depending on dosing. Insured patients generally will pay less.
california
Parole rejected for Manson follower Davis
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A third consecutive California governor is blocking parole for a former follower of late cult leader Charles Manson who has been in prison for decades for two of the Manson family’s slayings in the 1960s.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday reversed a parole recommendation for Bruce Davis, now 77, for the 1969 slayings of musician Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald “Shorty” Shea. It was the sixth time Davis was recommended for parole but blocked by a governor.
